At least 16 civilians killed, others injured in Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Gaza

GAZA, 12th July 2025 (WAM) -- At least 16 Palestinians, including multiple women and children, were killed and others wounded in Israeli airstrikes that targeted various areas across the Gaza Strip early Saturday, according to medical sources.

In one of the incidents, a mother and her three children were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a residential area along Jamal Abdel Nasser Street, near the Islamic University in western Gaza City.

Four more women were killed, and 10 others injured in a separate strike on a home near Yaffa School in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, also in Gaza City.

Gaza ceasefire talks held up by Israeli withdrawal plans, according to informed Palestinian sources cited by AFP.