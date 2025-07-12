World Horse Day celebrated for first time

NEW YORK, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) – On World Horse Day, the UN acknowledged that the Day is more than a celebration — it’s a call to protect one of humanity’s oldest partnerships, which still helps feed us, support our economies, and lift our spirits. The purpose of celebration is to raise international awareness, promote the significance of horses, and encourage public engagement in their preservation.

The UN said even in today’s high-tech world, draft horses still work organic farms, mounted rangers protect wildlife, and therapy ponies bring joy to hospitals.

In recognition of this lasting partnership, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 79/291 on 3 June 2025, declaring 11 July “World Horse Day.” The resolution calls on governments, schools, businesses and individuals to celebrate the role of horses — and to tackle the challenges they face in the modern world.

The numbers speak for themselves: the FAO’s 2023 data counts around 60.8 million horses globally, athough they are unevenly distributed. The United States has 2.41 million horses and ponies on over 63,000 farms (2022 USDA Census), while the European Union supports a herd of about 7 million equines and 800,000 jobs in breeding, sport and tourism in a €100-billion ($115.27 billion USD) industry. In Mongolia, horses are still part of daily life — with 3.4 million horses for 3.3 million people.

Beyond sports and industry, horses, donkeys and mules are vital to rural life: a joint study by the World Organisation for Animal Health and FAO estimates that 112 million working equids support the livelihoods of around 600 million people in low- and middle-income countries. These animals carry water, transport crops, and support families every day.

But the conditions horses face are getting tougher. According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2024 was the first full year with global temperatures exceeding 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels. This increases heat stress for working and sport horses alike. From cooling lanes at Olympic events to new global welfare standards, adapting to a changing climate is now essential.