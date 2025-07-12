MoFA, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission for injured Emiratis in Oman

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) – A joint rescue operation led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, the Air Force and Air Defence Command, and the UAE Embassy in Muscat, airlifted Emirati citizens who were injured in a deadly road accident in Oman to the UAE. The accident resulted in severe injuries and deaths.

In cooperation with Omani authorities, the injured were transferred by the air ambulance to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah to continue their treatment after receiving initial medical care in Oman.

MoFA and the National Guard offered their condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Mofa also commended the significant cooperation of the Omani authorities and their prominent role in providing support to the UAE Embassy in Muscat, which contributed to the success of the air ambulance mission.

MoFA called on UAE citizens to exercise caution when travelling by road, adhere to traffic laws and strictly observe speed limits to ensure their safety and that of others.

