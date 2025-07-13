France to deploy 65,000 police officers to secure Bastille Day celebration

PARIS, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) – The French authorities announced the deployment of a massive security force to secure the National Day celebrations today and tomorrow (July 13 and 14), with the aim of preventing any acts of violence or rioting that might exploit this occasion.

In a statement during a field visit to the city of Laval, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced that up to 65,000 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed across the country, with a particular focus on the capital, Paris. It was firmly confirmed that any unauthorised gatherings on the Champs-Élysées will be strictly prohibited.

As a proactive measure, security forces carried out more than 560 inspections in the Grand Paris, resulting in the seizure of nearly 10,000 fireworks and pyrotechnic devices, to prevent their random use, which often causes tensions during celebrations.