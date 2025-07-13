Japan's aid agency to issue 23 billion yen Africa-support bonds

TOKYO, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) - The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will issue bonds worth around 23 billion yen ($160 million) next month to raise funds for infrastructure, education and other development needs of African nations, according to KYODO NEWS.

The bond issuance will coincide with Japan's cohosting of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Aug. 20-22.

Government-backed JICA is hoping to target local governments, regional financial institutions and Japanese companies that are seeking to invest in the fast-growing, resource-rich continent and encourage them to purchase the bonds, with maturities of either three or five years.

"As Africa, with its large young population, holds significant growth potential, support (through the bonds) will help Japanese companies expand into the region," said Motohiro Matsumura, director of JICA's Planning and TICAD Process Division.

The issuance volume of the Africa TICAD bonds is expected to nearly double from 12 billion yen, issued under a similar scheme in 2019, when the international conference known as TICAD was last held in Japan.

For this time, JICA plans to use the bonds also to promote Japanese-style education that fosters discipline through school activities and provide loans to farmers via financial institutions.