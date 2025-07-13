27 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza Strip

GAZA, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) – Medical sources confirmed that a total of 27 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, 18 of them in Nuseirat alone.

At least 10 Palestinians, including six children, were killed and 16 others injured on Sunday morning when Israeli warplanes bombed a water distribution point in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA) reported.

According to Al-Awda Hospital, the victims were brought in following the airstrike that targeted a civilian water access site in the camp. Among the injured were seven children, with several reported in critical condition.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 57,882 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 138,095 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.