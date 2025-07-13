Hamdan bin Zayed visits Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, praises its efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi's global leadership in fisheries sustainability

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), commended the unwavering support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that this steadfast backing has enabled the agency to achieve remarkable progress through a diverse portfolio of strategic projects and initiatives, all aligned with its vision to conserve fish stocks and ensure their sustainability for future generations.

This came during H.H.'s visit to the headquarters of EAD, in the presence of Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of EAD, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region and Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the agency.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the pioneering achievement of EAD in raising the sustainable fishing index from 8.9% in 2018 to 97.4% by the end of 2024. This places Abu Dhabi first globally in this index, as EAD has implemented comprehensive, globally informed measures and procedures for sustainable recovery of fish stocks. Key actions include regulating fishing activities through the adoption of sustainable gear, managing recreational fishing, and establishing six marine reserves within the Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network to oversee and control fishing practices.

EAD has also advanced the sustainable aquaculture sector in Abu Dhabi. To further enhance fish stocks, the agency has undertaken coral reef restoration and installed artificial structures as part of the Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens initiative.

The EAD team also presented the Dalma Fish Project to H.H., an initiative that cultivates local fish in marine cages and stands as the first in the Middle East to integrate artificial intelligence into aquaculture practices. During the presentation, the team highlighted several of the agency’s most innovative initiatives, including the use of AI in fisheries management, which is the first-of- its-kind globally. This technology enables the identification of fish species and the estimation of their size and weight, contributing to more effective data collection and the sustainable development of the fisheries sector.

Sheikh Hamdan concluded the visit by praising EAD’s ambitious developmental vision and its unwavering commitment to advancing environmental sustainability across the emirate. H.H. highlighted the agency’s impactful policies, continuous pursuit of innovation, and strong engagement with partners, fishermen, and community members as key drivers in achieving the emirate’s objectives, particularly the long-term sustainability of fish stocks.