UAE participates in HLPF in New York, reaffirms its support for international efforts to achieve SDGs

DUBAI / NEW YORK, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates delegation will participate in the upcoming 2025 United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development, organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) at UN Headquarters in New York.

The delegation will showcase the UAE’s comprehensive development model, reaffirming its commitment to accelerate progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through multinational partnerships.

The UAE delegation will focus on five priority goals: Goal 3 – ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages; Goal 5 – achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls; Goal 8 – promoting sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, productive employment, and decent opportunities for all; Goal 14 – conserving and sustainably using oceans, seas, and marine resources; and Goal 17 – strengthening global partnerships for sustainable development.

The UAE delegation includes members from the UAE’s National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Investment, The Government Experience Exchange Programme, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and Noor Dubai Foundation (under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives), in coordination with the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange and Chair of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, reaffirmed that UAE’s participation reflects its international commitment to advancing the 2030 SDGs in innovation, technology, and smart governance. He emphasized the importance of expanding global partnerships in knowledge and development exchange.

On the sidelines of HLPF, the UAE delegation is organizing a focused global retreat to discuss current challenges and explore future opportunities and a dedicated exhibition showcasing the UAE’s progress and achievements in accelerating the implementation of the SDGs both locally and globally. In addition, the delegation will highlight initiatives in clean energy, digital transformation, education, and healthcare.

As part of the preparations for the UAE’s participation, the National Committee on the SDGs held an extensive meeting to assess the readiness of the delegation and review progress on the implementation of the SDGs. The meeting explored opportunities to expand international cooperation and sign new agreements during the Forum.

Held under the “Reinforcing sustainable, inclusive, and evidence-based solutions to deliver the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs, leaving no one behind”, the 2025 forum will run from 14 to 23 July 2025 with a total of 37 countries presenting their voluntary national reviews on the progress made toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals to date.

