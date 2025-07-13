FIFA, players’ unions finalise deal on rest standards

NEW YORK, 13th July 2025 (WAM) -- FIFA says players' representatives and the sport's governing body have reached a consensus on the need for a period of rest of 72 hours between matches, and agreed that players should enjoy a minimum of 21 days of holidays at the end of each season.

The discussions took place on the eve of the Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea. The tournament, held during the European offseason, has faced criticism from unions, as an increased focus on player welfare has led to calls for mandatory rest periods and a greater emphasis on player safety during matches.

Days before the start of the month-long Club World Cup, soccer chiefs faced renewed calls to safeguard players over growing fears of injuries and burnout.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and other officials from soccer's governing body met with representatives of players' unions from around the world in New York. FIFA hailed the discussions as “progressive,” adding that players' health is a “top priority.”

“There is a consensus that there must be at least 72 hours of rest between matches, and that players should have a rest period / holiday of at least 21 days at the end of each season,” FIFA said. “This period should be managed individually by each club and the respective players also depending on their match calendars and taking into account applicable collective agreements.”

Enforcing a 72-hour period strictly could mean big adjustments to some game schedules and TV deals. FIFA didn’t indicate how it would work in practice. European teams playing in the Europa League late Thursday evening routinely play domestic league games on the following Sunday. With a strict 72-hour break, they might have to wait until Monday to play again.

FIFA added that a rest day per week should also be allowed and that travel demands as well as climate conditions, will also factor into future competition planning.