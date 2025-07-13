Bodour Al Qasimi: Faya’s UNESCO listing affirms UAE’s civilisational stature

SHARJAH, 13th July 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah hosted a gala dinner at The Peninsula Paris Hotel to honour and celebrate the successful inscription of the Faya Palaeolandscape on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Faya Palaeolandscape was the only Arab nomination considered by the World Heritage Committee for its 47th session, making this achievement even more historic and meaningful for Sharjah, UAE and the wider region.

Moreover, Faya now stands as the second site in the UAE to receive this recognition, after The Cultural Sites in Al Ain that was inscribed in 2011.

The event gathered key figures from the World Heritage Committee, diplomatic representatives, and experts to reflect on this historic achievement. Sheikha Bodour expressed pride in Sharjah’s continuous efforts to inscribe Faya, and bring the site’s instrumental role in shaping early human history to light.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, who is the official ambassador for Faya’s nomination file, spoke about the significance of this historic achievement and Sharjah’s commitment to preserving Faya’s legacy for future generations.

“The inscription of the Faya Palaeolandscape on the World Heritage List is a collective achievement. Congratulations to Sharjah and to everyone who has supported us throughout this long and meaningful journey,” said Sheikha Bodour in her opening remarks.

“This year, Faya was the only Arab nomination considered by the World Heritage Committee. It is now the second site in the UAE to receive this prestigious recognition, following The Cultural Sites of Al Ain in 2011. This is a monumental win for Sharjah. A win for the UAE. And a win for our region,” Sheikha Bodour added.

She also emphasised that Sharjah will remain steadfast in its commitment to preserving and protecting Faya, continue to invest in its conservation, and expand research efforts to ensure that its story reaches and resonates with the world.

Ali Alhaj Al Ali, Permanent Delegate of the United Arab Emirates to UNESCO, emphasised the country’s steadfast commitment to heritage and the broader significance of this milestone, stating: “The United Arab Emirates remains deeply committed to UNESCO’s mission and is proud to stand as an active, engaged partner in preserving our shared global heritage. The World Heritage List is more than a register of sites — it reflects humanity’s diverse stories, values, and identities. It reminds us that heritage knows no borders, and that every culture has something essential to contribute to the global narrative. In this spirit, the inscription of Faya is a step forward in broadening the representation of voices and landscapes from the Arab world and other regions that have long remained on the margins.”

Guests reflected on the collective work that made Faya’s inscription possible. The evening enabled attendees to celebrate not only this achievement but the shared commitment and momentum driving the preservation of human heritage. A visual display illuminated the milestones reached, showcasing the dedication of researchers, experts, and partners who played an integral role in the nomination process.

Eisa Yousif, Director-General, Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), personally acknowledged the contributions of those who made this achievement possible.

He emphasised the importance of continued collaboration to safeguard Faya’s legacy and its contributions to the understanding of early human history.

“This inscription is far more than a global recognition of an archaeological site — it is a tribute to decades of unwavering vision and leadership by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who laid the foundations for protecting our cultural heritage in service of humanity. We also extend profound appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi for her exceptional stewardship of this nomination, driven by rigorous science and powerful partnerships.”

“Faya stands today as a living testament to early human ingenuity and resilience, and it has redrawn our understanding of the Arabian Peninsula — not merely as a passage for migration, but as a true homeland for settlement and creativity. For us at the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, this is a historic milestone that deepens our commitment to preserving and sharing our story with the world. Together, with our partners and communities, we will continue investing in research and education to ensure Faya remains a beacon of knowledge for generations to come.” He concluded.

A group photograph marked the end of the evening, capturing the spirit of collaboration, achievement, and shared ambition.

The Faya Palaeolandscape is not just a site of historical discovery; it is a window into the adaptive capacities of early humans who lived in one of the harshest environments on Earth over 200,000 years ago. The layers of human activity uncovered at Faya offer profound insights into the resilience and ingenuity required to thrive in the Arabian Peninsula’s most challenging landscapes, the desert. They reveal that the Arabia was not merely a transit point but a destination; a home where innovation, habitation, and cultural exchange flourished.

Over 30 years of archaeological work have revealed 18 distinct layers of human settlement, each telling a different chapter in the story of human survival and innovation. Faya continues to reshape our understanding of the past and its relevance to the present, illustrating the importance of preserving such knowledge for future generations.

For 11 years, Faya Palaeolandscape has been a cornerstone site within UNESCO’s Human Evolution, Adaptations, Dispersals and Social Developments (HEADS) Programme, alongside iconic sites like Klasies River Caves and Wonderwerk Cave in Africa. This longstanding partnership between UNESCO and Faya Palaeolandscape underscores the site’s role in advancing global palaeoanthropological research, environmental studies, and international heritage cooperation.