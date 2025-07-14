Museum of the Future launches exclusive summer activations

DUBAI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future has launched an expanded summer package of exclusive events and programmes, curated to inspire all ages. From 1st July to 30th September 2025, guests can also enjoy unlimited access to the museum with an all-new exclusive “Summer Pass”.

As part of the museum’s special summer activations and for the first time, visitors will be able to enter the museum at any time during operating hours, with Summer Pass holders receiving exclusive access to seasonal events and behind-the-scenes experiences. The initiative reflects the museum’s ongoing commitment to education, wellness, creativity, and innovation.

Headline activations include “Meet an Astronaut”, scheduled for both 14th July and 21st July, where guests will have the opportunity to interact with members of the UAE Space Programme, including real-life astronauts from Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. Visitors will gain insight into the country’s evolving space ambitions during the two space-themed days.

The museum will also introduce “Capture the Future,” a guided photography tour starting 14th July, led by in-house experts. Participants will learn creative approaches to visual storytelling through the museum’s very own lens, with early-morning sessions offering exclusive access to the museum’s most photogenic spaces.

On weekends from 19th July to 29th August, “Wellness Weekends” will take place at Al Waha, where yoga and meditation sessions will be offered. These sessions will be delivered in collaboration with renowned yoga instructors, providing a reflective and rejuvenating start to the day.

Further experiences include “Light the Future,” a one-of-a-kind interactive activation where a handful of guests will have the chance to illuminate the museum’s iconic façade.

During the summer months, visitors can now also book a behind-the-scenes tour where they are offered a rare glimpse into the operational and architectural systems that support the building. For the first time ever, guests will get access to back-of-house places that were not accessible to the public before.

A rotating schedule of additional activations will be confirmed over the coming weeks, including poetry and book readings as well as test drive experiences with Audi’s newest cars. Updates will be shared via the museum’s official social media channels and website.