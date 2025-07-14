UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals overall victory at Tour of Austria

VIENNA, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Finishing safely within a reduced peloton on the fifth and final stage, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Isaac del Toro sealed overall victory at the Tour of Austria.

The young Mexican makes the five-day stage race the second general classification win of his fledgling career, with Del Toro’s victory built upon three successive stage victories between Thursday and Saturday.

Facing no difficulties on Sunday afternoon, the 21-year-old secured the red jersey to make it 62 victories to date for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG in the 2025 campaign. As Bob Jungels won the stage from the breakaway for Ineos Grenadiers, Del Toro’s teammate Florian Vermeersch sprinted to third place across the line, marking an end to a fantastic week for the Emirati squad.

Felix Großschartner kicked off the race in style for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, making a solo attack to win stage 1, before Del Toro showed imperious form to win stages 2, 3 and 4. Along the way, teammate Rafał Majka rode with consistency to land himself third overall come the end of the race in Feldkirch.

Showing his own strength on home roads, Großschartner ably supported Del Toro and finished the race in 10th position on general classification. With the overall victory included, UAE Team Emirates-XRG conclude five days of racing in Austria with five wins, retaining the title that the Emirati outfit also won in 2024.

Taking control of the peloton from start to finish, Del Toro was thankful to his teammates after the finish, with Filippo Baroncini, Alessandro Covi, and Julius Johansen all making important contributions throughout the week.

Bob Jungels (Ineos Grenadiers) won Stage 5 of the 2025 Tour of Austria with a time of 3:51:23, followed by Rui Costa (EF Education-EasyPost) at 1 minute and 45 seconds, while Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished in the same time as Costa.

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) secured the overall victory in the “Tour of Austria 2025 general classification (final) after stage 5” with a total time of 17:51:18. Archie Ryan (EF Education-EasyPost) finished second, 29 seconds behind, while Rafał Majka (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took third place, 47 seconds adrift. Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) completed the race in tenth place, 3 minutes and 18 seconds behind.