'Rubu’ Qarn' launches parliamentary empowerment programmes

SHARJAH, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah’s Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, through its affiliates Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, has launched a series of parliamentary empowerment programmes for members of the Sharjah Youth Shura Council.

The initiative is part of the "Let’s Summer" activities and aligns with the ninth parliamentary cycle (2025–2026), held under the theme “Community Service Leadership”. The aim is to strengthen members' leadership potential and prepare them for impactful future roles.

The Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Life Skills hosted a comprehensive two-day training. The sessions targeted 80 council members aged 13 to 16, focusing on public speaking, creative problem-solving, and confident decision-making.

The first day featured a workshop titled “The art of Public Speaking,” which explored how speaking skills enhance social influence and drive positive change. It addressed public speaking anxiety, body language, storytelling techniques, and handling unexpected questions with confidence.

On the second day, the session titled "Creative Decision-Making and Problem-Solving" tackled the difference between creativity and innovation, applying them in everyday life, goal-setting, and evaluating solutions effectively.