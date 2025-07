BEIJING, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 21.79 trillion yuan (approximately US$3.05 trillion) in the first half of 2025, marking a 2.9 percent year-on-year increase, according to official data released on Monday.

The country's exports grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year during the first six months of the year, while imports declined by 2.7 percent, according to figures from the General Administration of Customs.