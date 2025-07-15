Gaza witnessing level of death, destruction of no parallel in recent times: Guterres

NEW YORK, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – The UN Secretary-General called Monday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as a first step to achieve the two-State solution.

António Guterres said Gaza is horrific. What we are witnessing in Gaza is a level of death and destruction that has no parallel in recent times. And it is something that undermines, I would say, undermines the most basic conditions of human dignity for the population of Gaza, independently of the enormous suffering that they are having.''

‘’We absolutely need a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. And I hope that the parties are able to overcome, both parties are able to overcome the difficulties that they still find for that ceasefire to take place. But the ceasefire is not enough. It is essential that that ceasefire leads to a solution, and that solution can only be possible if both Palestinians and Israelis can have a state where they can exercise their rights,'' he said.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell called on Israel to urgently review its rules of engagement to ensure full compliance with international humanitarian law, notably the protection of civilians, including children, and to conduct a thorough and independent investigation of this incident and all allegations of violations.

“We are appalled by the reported killing of 15 Palestinians, including nine children and four women, who were waiting in line for nutritional supplies for children in Deir al Balah, the Gaza Strip. An additional 30 people were reportedly injured, including 19 children,'' she said.