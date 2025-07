BEIJING, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China's GDP grew by 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025 to 66.05 trillion yuan ($9.21 trillion), the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

In the second quarter, the economy rose by 5.2 percent in comparison to a year earlier after a 5.4 percent growth in the first quarter of the year, according to China Daily.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, China's GDP increased by 1.1 percent in the second quarter of the year, the NBS said.