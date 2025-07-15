Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as new storms loom

TEXAS, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The official tally of storm-related deaths across Texas rose to 131 on Monday as authorities warned of yet another round of heavy rains 10 days after a Hill Country flash flood that transformed the Guadalupe River into a killer torrent.

A National Weather Service flood watch forecasting heavy downpours of up to half a foot of rain was posted until Tuesday morning for a wide swath of central Texas extending from the Rio Grande east to San Antonio and Austin.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday said storms had claimed at least 131 lives in Texas since 4th July, the bulk of those deaths in and around Kerrville, up from 120 reported on Friday.

He said 97 people were still listed as missing in the greater Kerrville area, down from the 160-plus who authorities said were unaccounted for last week.