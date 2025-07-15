11 missing after boat capsizes in western Indonesia

JAKARTA, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 11 people are missing after a boat capsized off Indonesia's western island of Sumatra, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the local search and rescue agency, the vessel reportedly capsized on Monday while sailing near the Mentawai Islands, an archipelago situated off the west coast of Sumatra.

Of the 18 individuals on board, seven were rescued. Search operations are currently focused around the site of the incident as efforts continue to locate the missing passengers.