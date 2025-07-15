'Summer Camp 2025' kicks off at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the slogan "Summer Camp 2025," the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) is hosting a summer programme for children with various disabilities and from different backgrounds.

Held at Al Amal School for the Deaf in the Yarmouk area until 31st July, the camp hosts about 65 children and around 20 trained volunteers and is supported by Al Hamad Building Contracting Company.

This summer camp has been organised every year since 1986, guided by Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SCHS. The aim is to provide fun activities, support, and educational experiences for children with disabilities.

The camp's goals are to create enjoyable experiences for the children during the summer, help them discover their abilities, encourage learning in innovative ways and nurturing their talents.

Additionally, the camp aims to create a welcoming community space where children with disabilities can interact with others, fostering a sense of social responsibility and promoting the importance of inclusion and equality. The programme will help integrate children with disabilities into society, encouraging them to volunteer and participate in community activities through workshops, trips, and engaging events.

The summer camp will feature a variety of activities, including trips, music and health workshops, art sessions, and sports. It will support children with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities, autism, hearing impairments, or multiple disabilities.

Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services is dedicated to including children with disabilities in all activities, raising awareness about their skills and abilities, boosting their confidence, and helping them develop their talents in a supportive environment.