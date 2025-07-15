Dibba Al Hisn launches 'Today’s Children... Tomorrow’s Leaders' programme

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dibba Al Hisn Municipality launched its summer programme for 2025, “Today's Children... Tomorrow's Leaders” on Monday, welcoming children aged 7 to 12 for an engaging and purposeful summer experience.

Running until 24th July, the programme aims to acquaint youngsters with the work and services offered by several departments of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality.

Age-appropriate activities accomplish this by providing a fun, safe, and informative space for children to learn new things, grow in self-confidence, and develop their personalities. Developing a sense of civic duty is another goal of the curriculum.

The initiative includes special activities and events covering a range of fields, such as agriculture, engineering, technology, strategic planning, public health, innovation, and entertainment. Additionally, the programme offers educational and environmental workshops and awareness lectures tailored to various interests. To encourage participation, children receive daily gifts, certificates, and prizes.

Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality, stressed the importance of the municipality's dedication to organising such programmes for the city's youngsters and helping them thrive. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who advocates for the productive use of children’s time during the summer break and for nurturing a generation capable of leading a bright future.

