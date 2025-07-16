University of Dubai to host International Moon Day Main Event

DUBAI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Moon Village Association (MVA), a non-governmental organisation that promotes international collaboration for the development of the lunar economy, announced it has partnered with the University of Dubai to host this year’s flagship International Moon Day Main Event. The day is celebrated globally each year on 20 July, marking the anniversary of humanity’s first landing on the Moon.

The University of Dubai, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in education, will provide a dynamic and inspiring venue for this year’s celebrations. The event will feature a series of activities, including keynote speeches from leading experts in lunar exploration, interactive workshops, and exhibitions showcasing the latest advancements in space technology.

Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, commented, “We are delighted to have been selected by the Moon Village Association (MVA) to host the flagship event for International Moon Day (IMD 2025). This opportunity highlights our sustained dedication to advancing space R&D and education, particularly following the establishment of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) Lab at UD in 2018, sponsored by MBRSC, and reinforces our strategic emphasis on cultivating strong academic-industry partnerships.”

“We’re delighted to be bringing our flagship International Moon Day Main Event to the Middle East, having previously hosted it in Europe, North America, and Asia,” said Dr. Giuseppe Reibaldi, President of the Moon Village Association. “The University of Dubai put in a great submission, and I look forward to working with them on what will be a truly informative and engaging event.”

“The moon is owned by no one and yet inspires everyone, which is why I’m thrilled to bring our Main 2025 event to the University of Dubai,” added Dr. Nasr Al -Sahhaf, Chair of the International Moon Day. “We hope to inspire the next generation as, with its rapidly developing space programme, the UAE will significantly influence humanity’s future activity on the moon.”

In addition to the Main Event, International Moon Day is also expected to be celebrated through smaller events, taking place in more than 40 countries and on six continents.