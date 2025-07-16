Medals, slogan of World Humanoid Robot Games unveiled

BEIJING, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) - The official medals and slogan of the upcoming 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG) were unveiled on Tuesday, one month ahead of the opening ceremony of the first-ever international multi-sport event for humanoid robots in Beijing, China.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, The gold, silver and bronze medals feature on the obverse a pair of symmetrical robotic arms connected by a diamond-shaped chip at the centre, in a nod to the innovations and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) technology that have made the global sports event a reality.

The slogan, "Game for the Future: AI in Motion," encapsulates the spirit of the Games which focuses on showcasing smart technologies, robotic athletics, and man-machine symbiosis.

Co-hosted by the Beijing Municipal People's Government, China Media Group (CMG) and other institutions, the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games are slated to take place from Aug 14 to 17 and will include three major categories - sports, performances, and scenario-based challenges - covering 21 main events. Other peripheral events will see robots showcase their badminton, basketball and table tennis skills.

A dedicated activity for the WHRG was held at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Tuesday, with the Games' participating robot teams carrying different "Energy Cubes" to visit the city's landmarks, including dual-Olympic legacies and world heritage sites.

The teams will finally gather at the National Speed Skating Oval to form a "Smart Core," which will be lit up at the opening ceremony of the Games on Aug 14.