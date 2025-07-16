NABIDH platform holds over 10 million medical records, includes 1,888 healthcare facilities in Dubai

DUBAI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) – The number of medical records stored on the “NABIDH” platform – the unified medical records system overseen by the Dubai Health Authority – exceeded 10.41 million records by the end of June 2025. This achievement reflects the rapid growth of the digital infrastructure within Dubai’s healthcare sector and demonstrates the effective integration of its technological and human components under a single digital umbrella.

By the end of the first half of 2025, 53,659 healthcare professionals had joined the platform, alongside 1,888 licensed healthcare facilities and 91 electronic medical record (EMR) systems.

This enables healthcare providers to access patient information securely and instantly, contributing to improved service quality and efficiency.

The “NABIDH” system is a cornerstone of Dubai’s digital health ecosystem, playing a vital role in building a unified and secure health database that supports decision-makers and researchers, while also accelerating emergency response times. It serves as an advanced model for public-private sector integration in Dubai, strengthening the emirate’s preparedness to face future challenges within a connected and secure health environment.

Dr. Mohammed Al Redha, Director of Health Informatics and Smart Health at the Dubai Health Authority, stated that the figures recorded in the “NABIDH” system reflect the Authority's commitment to supporting the Dubai Government's vision of accelerating the adoption of smart solutions and digital systems. The continued growth in the number of connected professionals and facilities reflects high confidence in the system’s infrastructure and its ability to support timely medical decision-making.

Dr. Al Redha confirmed that the “NABIDH” system plays an active role in enhancing diagnostic efficiency, improving patient quality of life, and enabling healthcare professionals to provide services based on accurate information.

He highlighted that the integration between “NABIDH” and electronic medical record (EMR) systems reduces redundancy in procedures, minimises medical errors, and creates a comprehensive medical file for each patient, which can be updated in real time. This facilitates smooth and secure transitions between healthcare providers.