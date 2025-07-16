Emirates Gas signs MoU with UAQ Free Trade Zone Authority

DUBAI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates Gas LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Umm Al Qaiwain Free Trade Zone Authority (UAQ FTZ), one of the leading and most cost-effective free zones in the UAE, to provide comprehensive gas solutions to its customers based in the free zone on an exclusive basis.

This landmark partnership marks a significant step forward in Emirates Gas’ expansion strategy, building on ENOC Group’s commitment to deliver reliable energy solutions across various sectors.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Ibrahim Al Mu'alla, Executive Director of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation – Umm Al Qaiwain, Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO at ENOC, at the ENOC Group Headquarters by Nader Al Fardan, General Manager of Emirates Gas, and Johnson M. George, General Manager, Umm Al Qaiwain Free Trade Zone.

Under the terms of the agreement, Emirates Gas LLC will deliver customised gas solutions including centralised gas systems, tank installations, product supply in both bulk and cylinders, as well as technical and consultancy services. Each solution will be tailored based on internal evaluations covering technical and financial feasibility, along with thorough safety assessments.

The agreement establishes a framework for both organisations to work collaboratively in meeting the gas requirements of businesses operating within the free zone. It aims to serve as a model for potential collaborations with other free zones, industrial areas, and similar entities across the UAE, showcasing the value of exclusive gas supply agreements.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Umm Al Qaiwain Free Trade Zone Authority to expand our offerings to better serve customers in the free zone. By providing comprehensive gas solutions exclusively to businesses within the free zone, we are catering to their needs and reaffirming our commitment to delivering reliable energy solutions in the Emirate. Additionally, this partnership aligns with our strategic objectives, adding value to both entities while further supporting the country's economic development.”

Johnson M. George, General Manager, UAQ Free Zone Authority, commented: “At UAQ Free Trade Zone, our priority has always been to empower our investors with the right infrastructure, the right partners, and the confidence to grow. This partnership with Emirates Gas, an industry leader known for safety, reliability, and professional excellence, is a strategic move to ensure our businesses have access to world-class solutions."