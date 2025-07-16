SCI treats 1,000 patients within UAE in H1 2025

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced that it supported the treatment of 1,008 medical cases within the UAE during the first half of 2025, with total spending reaching AED26.6 million.

The initiative forms part of SCI's ongoing humanitarian programme to provide medical care for those in need and ease the financial and health burdens on low-income families. It is implemented by the Internal Aid Department in coordination with the healthcare sector.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of SCI, stated that the treatment programme is one of the most sought-after and impactful initiatives. He reaffirmed SCI’s commitment to ensuring the right to healthcare remains a top priority.