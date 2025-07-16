Congo reports over 35,000 cholera cases in 2025

KINSHASA, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is facing a sharp resurgence of cholera, with cases reported in 17 of its 36 provinces and over 35,000 infections recorded since the beginning of the year, authorities said.

Minister of Public Health Roger Kamba said that the country remains in the "acute phase" of the outbreak.

The outbreak, which has remained endemic in several eastern provinces since it first appeared in the country over half a century ago, is now spreading rapidly, especially in the capital, Kinshasa, a city of over 17 million people.

Kamba attributed the current surge to a combination of factors, including repeated flooding, lack of access to clean water, poor sanitation, and mass population movements.

To prevent cross-border spread, the health ministry has pledged to strengthen epidemiological surveillance at border checkpoints through the National Hygiene Programme at Borders.