'Sharjah Chamber' celebrates 26 graduates from 'Business Leadership' programme

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a graduation ceremony for 26 participants of the 2nd cycle of the “Strategic Business Leadership Programme 2024–2025". The participants comprised employees from both government and private-sector institutions operating in the emirate.

Held under the theme "Begin Your Successful Leadership Journey", the programme was organised by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC) affiliated with the Chamber, in cooperation with the Spain-based University of Salamanca.

The programme focused on equipping participants with advanced methodologies to foster sustainable leadership, draft strategic plans and innovative solutions in work environments, and cultivate future-oriented organisational cultures.

The ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Mohammad Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; and Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI, along with representatives from the participating government entities.

The programme attracted high-potential talents from both government and private sectors. Its training modules covered key areas, including business psychology, artificial intelligence (AI) in next-generation institutional leadership, design thinking in challenge management, innovative strategy development, risk management techniques, creative institution design, and organisational innovation.

In his remarks, Al Owais said, “Digital technologies require unconventional leadership capabilities. Accordingly, the Sharjah Chamber adopts an advanced leadership development framework focused on adaptability and continuous growth, equipping leaders to merge practical experience with contemporary management knowledge.”

For her part, Al Shamsi noted that the programme was designed to offer a comprehensive educational experience combining theoretical content with applied practice. It featured workshops led by accredited international experts and practical capstone projects.

She added that the programme concluded with a field study tour to Spain in collaboration with the University of Salamanca, offering participants a unique opportunity to explore global best practices and gain hands-on experience and global insights that will enhance their careers and strengthen their leadership skills.

The graduation ceremony featured a visual presentation outlining the programme’s milestones and the comprehensive training offered to participants.

The programme integrated academic insights from renowned global institutions with hands-on learning through workshops and project work.

The ceremony concluded with Abdallah Sultan Al Owais and Maryam Saif Al Shamsi honouring the programme’s participants, representing the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) and other government and private entities operating in Sharjah.

Participants were awarded the “Certified Internal Consultant” certificate, formally recognising their entry into Sharjah’s distinguished community of business leaders and strategic decision-makers.