Kalba’s Souq Al Jubail attracts 400,000 visitors in H1 2025

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Souq Al Jubail in Kalba achieved a remarkable milestone by welcoming approximately 400,000 visitors during the first half of 2025.

This reflects the market's growing status as a major shopping destination, meeting the needs of residents and visitors of the Eastern Province for high-quality fresh produce.

Hilal Al Naqbi, Director of Eastern Province Markets, said that Souq Al Jubail in Kalba has played a prominent role since its opening in stimulating market activity and strengthening the local economy in the Eastern Province, while providing an integrated shopping environment.