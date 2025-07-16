Ajman Municipality announces ‘Majlis Mushairef’ to bolster communal communication

AJMAN, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Municipality & Planning Department – Ajman announced “Majlis Mushairef” project, aiming to designate a communal council at Souq Mushairef, which is one of the Emirate’s oldest markets, boasting its vibrant life, heritage and authentic identity, and which also witnesses a daily gathering of the residents of the area.

Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al-Muhairi, Executive Director of the Department’s Infrastructure Development Sector, said, “The higher leadership, in concurrency with the ‘Year of Community’, cares for meeting the needs of the population in various fields, most importantly, bolstering communal cohesion and bolstering bonds and relations, coping with the trends of Ajman Vision 2030 for the building of an inclusive, cohesive and capable society.”

He added that the department is set to commence the project in Q4 2025.

The Majlis will be designed with an architectural approach inspired by the area's heritage, reflecting the identity and spirit of the market while integrating seamlessly into its urban fabric to preserve its distinctive character and authenticity.

“Majlis Souq Mushairef” will be an open space for dialogue and community initiatives, bringing generations together and reviving the cultural role of Majlises in Ajman's daily life.