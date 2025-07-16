Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office, Aqdar launch initiative for high school graduate children of UAE martyrs

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Office of Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar) have launched the “Future Journey” initiative designed to guide the children of martyrs into successful future career paths.

The initiative includes training workshops, educational sessions, and interactive and cultural tours that enable informed career decisions.

Running until 17th July, the initiative is hosted in several entities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including the Police College Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Wahat Al Karama, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, Dubai Future Foundation and the Museum of the Future.

The initiative will also develop students’ leadership skills through sessions on discipline and self-confidence and will deepen their understanding of the applications for artificial intelligence in work and academic environments, while also introducing public sector innovation concepts and tools.

It also reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to supporting the children of its martyrs and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s future.