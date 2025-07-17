Guterres condemns violence in Suwayda, Israeli airstrikes

NEW YORK, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the ongoing escalation of violence in Suwayda Governorate in southern Syria, which has claimed the lives of hundreds, including civilians, and resulted in numerous injuries and displacements.

In a statement issued today, Guterres also condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Suwayda, Daraa and Damascus, calling for an immediate end to all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guterres welcomed the statement by the Syrian Presidency, which pledged to investigate the violations and hold those responsible to account. He reiterated the need for this process to be transparent and called for full respect of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

In conclusion, the Secretary-General stressed the importance of supporting a comprehensive political transition in Syria in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. He noted that UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen and his Deputy, Najat Rochdi, are conducting intensive and direct consultations with various parties involved in the crisis.