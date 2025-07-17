UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister meet in Tirana to discuss bilateral ties

TIRANA, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Tirana today on a working visit to the Republic of Albania, where he held talks with Prime Minister His Excellency Edi Rama to explore ways to further expand bilateral ties.

Welcoming the UAE President and accompanying delegation at the Prime Minister’s Office – the Kryeministria – His Excellency Edi Rama expressed his confidence that the visit would help establish new avenues of cooperation and advance the development ambitions of both countries.

His Highness and the Albanian Prime Minister reviewed the growing partnership between the UAE and Albania and discussed opportunities for further collaboration, especially in priority sectors including the economy, trade, renewable energy, food security, and technology.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and discussed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts. They underlined the need for stronger international cooperation to promote peace, stability, and security at both the regional and global levels.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building robust partnerships across the Balkans, with Albania considered a key partner. He highlighted the UAE’s consistent approach of fostering development-focused relationships based on mutual interests and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity.

Both sides reiterated their determination to continue advancing bilateral ties in ways that bring lasting benefits to both nations and their peoples.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Rama awarded His Highness the ‘Benemerenti’ medal, the highest public honour conferred by the Prime Minister of Albania, in recognition of His Highness’ pivotal role in strengthening UAE-Albania relations across multiple areas.

The Albanian Prime Minister praised the UAE President’s commitment to enhancing cooperation, describing the award as a mark of the deep respect and appreciation His Highness enjoys in Albania.

The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation, including H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant of Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Hellenic Republic, Non-resident Ambassador to Albania; and Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills.

Upon his arrival in the Albanian capital earlier in the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed at Tirana International Airport by Prime Minister Rama along with senior ministers and officials.