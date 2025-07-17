Japan's trade surplus shrinks 31% in June

TOKYO, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan's trade surplus in June shrank 30.8 percent from a year earlier to 153.1 billion yen ($1 billion), government data showed Thursday.

Overall exports fell 0.5 percent to 9.16 trillion yen, weighed down by an 11.4 percent drop in US-bound shipments to 1.71 trillion yen. Imports edged up 0.2 percent to 9.01 trillion yen, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

For the first six months of 2025, Japan logged a trade deficit of 2.22 trillion yen, a 34.2 percent decrease from the previous year, according to Kyodo News.

Exports rose 3.6 percent to 53.36 trillion yen and imports increased 1.3 percent to 55.58 trillion yen in the January-June period.