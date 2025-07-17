Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Bibliotheca Alexandrina explore cultural cooperation

ALEXANDRINA, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), has visited the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, one of the Arab world's most important knowledge institutions, where he discussed prospects for collaboration in areas including documentation, heritage preservation, and academic publishing.

During an official cultural visit, he toured its various facilities and speciality museums, praising its critical role in preserving heritage and advancing knowledge.

Dr. Al Musallam commented on the visit, saying, “The diversity of specialisations and initiatives here confirms that we are witnessing a knowledge institution befitting of Alexandria's rich history and future ambitions. At the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, we treasure this experience and look forward to future cultural collaborations.”

The visit also included a tour of the Manuscripts and Antiquities Museums and the "Alexandria Through the Ages" exhibitions, as well as the restoration laboratory and digital archives.

He also went to the Bibliotheca Alexandrina International Book Fair, touring the stands of several publishing houses and reviewing recent publications in heritage, history, and the humanities.