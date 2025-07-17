UAEBBY continues to receive entries for 2025 writing contest

SHARJAH, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) continues to accept entries for the 2025 edition of the Creative Writing Competition, held as part of the “Read, Dream, Create” campaign.

The competition targets children and young people aged 6 to 18 across the UAE, aiming to encourage them to express themselves through writing stories in Arabic and to develop their creative skills in a supportive and stimulating environment.

The competition provides the younger generation with the opportunity to explore their narrative abilities and engage practically with the world of literature, blending imagination, writing, and critical thinking. It serves as a first step in building a strong connection between young writers and the Arabic language, fostering a passion for reading and inspiring participants to pursue literary exploration and broaden their intellectual horizons.

Since its launch in 2013, the competition has become an eagerly anticipated annual event for children and teens. Beyond simply discovering talent, it has helped nurture and refine it by spotlighting outstanding submissions and giving them visibility. Many participants have been inspired to transform their early writing experiences into tangible steps toward publication.

Submissions are open until 31st July, and entries must be written in Arabic and be entirely the child’s original work. Participants may also include illustrations to accompany their story.

Entries must be submitted in Microsoft Word format along with the completed electronic application form through the link: https://uaebby.org.ae/ar/rdc/competition

The competition is divided into three age categories: 6–9 years, 10–12 years, and 13–18 years. The winner in each category will receive a cash prize of AED3,000, a bundle of books, and a certificate of appreciation. Winning stories will also be published on the campaign’s digital platform.

The competition is part of the UAEBBY’s broader mission to embed the Arabic language in the hearts of the younger generations and to promote writing as a tool for free expression, independent thought, and meaning-making.