Spain allocates €200 million to support investments in Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, July 17 (WAM) -- The Spanish government announced on Wednesday a €200 million financial package to bolster its investments in Mauritania, along with the launch of the digital platform “Kantara” aimed at fostering direct connections between economic players in both countries.

The announcement came following the conclusion of the first high-level session between Mauritania and Spain, which included the Mauritanian-Spanish Business Council, and was attended by Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, and Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain.

According to the Mauritanian Information Agency, the closing session featured pledges and investment commitments.

In his remarks, Sánchez said the €200 million package will be channelled into loans for green projects, feasibility studies, risk mitigation instruments, and project implementation tools, particularly in the field of energy transition.

He also announced that Spain will appoint its first economic and trade representative in Mauritania as of 1st September.

President El Ghazouani emphasised that Mauritania offers a wide range of promising investment opportunities in key sectors such as fisheries, agriculture, livestock development, extractive industries, infrastructure - including roads, bridges, airports, and public buildings - as well as in services, gas, and mining.