Fifty people killed in mall fire in Iraq

BAGHDAD, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Fifty people were killed in a massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in eastern Iraq, the state news agency (INA) reported on Thursday, citing Wasit province governor, Mohammed al-Miyahi.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing a five-story building in al-Kut overnight, while firefighters were trying to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the governor said initial results from an investigation would be announced within 48 hours, INA reported.