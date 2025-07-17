Sharjah Ruler forms Sharjah Charity International's Board of Directors

SHARJAH, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International (SCI).

The decision states that the Board of Directors of the SCI shall be formed under the chairmanship of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, with the membership of the following individuals: Dr. Yaqub Ali Saeed Khalaf Al Naqbi, Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Saeed Ghanem Matar Al Suwaidi, and Mohammed Rashid Bayat.

According to the decision, the board shall distribute administrative roles among its members at its first meeting and shall elect a Vice Chairman either by consensus or through direct secret ballot.

The term of membership on the board shall be four years, renewable for one or more similar terms starting from the date of issuance of this decision. The board shall continue to carry out its duties upon the expiry of its term until a new board is formed or the current board is renewed.