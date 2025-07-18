Joint Statement on recent developments in Syria

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) – Over the past two days, the Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Iraq, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Lebanese Republic, and the Arab Republic of Egypt held intensive consultations on the latest developments in Syria.

The discussions were conducted within the framework of a unified position and joint efforts to support the Syrian government in rebuilding the country on foundations that ensure its security, stability, unity, sovereignty, and the rights of all its citizens.

In a joint statement, the Ministers affirmed the following:

- Their support for Syria’s security, unity, stability, and sovereignty, and their firm rejection of all forms of foreign interference in its internal affairs.

- Their welcome of the agreement reached to resolve the crisis in Suwayda Governorate, and their emphasis on the importance of its full implementation to preserve Syria’s unity, protect citizens, prevent further bloodshed, and uphold the rule of law.

- Their welcome of the commitment expressed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to hold accountable all those responsible for violations against Syrian citizens in Suwayda Governorate. They affirmed their support for all efforts aimed at upholding security and the rule of law in Suwayda and across Syrian territory, and rejecting violence, sectarianism, incitement and hate speech.

- Their strong condemnation and categorical rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks on the Syrian Arab Republic, which are a blatant violation of international law and a flagrant assault on Syria’s sovereignty. They affirmed that such actions undermine Syria’s security, stability, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, and hinder the Syrian government’s efforts to build a new Syria that fulfills the aspirations and will of its people.

- Their conviction that Syria’s security and stability are integral to regional peace and security, and represent a shared strategic priority.

- Their call on the international community to support the Syrian government in its reconstruction efforts, and their appeal to the United Nations Security Council to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities by ensuring Israel’s full withdrawal from the occupied Syrian territories, ending all Israeli acts of aggression and interference in Syria’s internal affairs, and enforcing the provisions of Resolution 2766 and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.