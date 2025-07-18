UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister hold talks in Budapest to discuss bilateral relations

BUDAPEST, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation to advance both countries’ development ambitions. The meeting took place as part of His Highness’ official visit to Hungary.

During the meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Budapest, His Highness and the Hungarian Prime Minister explored opportunities to further boost collaboration in key sectors, including the economic and trade and investment fields, as well as technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Hungary to help advance development goals and promote further progress and prosperity for both countries and their peoples. He also reiterated the UAE’s consistent approach of building bridges of cooperation with countries around the world and continuing to foster productive partnerships based on collaboration and mutual interests.

The Hungarian Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the UAE President, noting that it represents a strong boost to bilateral ties, which continue to develop across a wide range of fields and areas of shared interest.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. They emphasised the importance of supporting international efforts aimed at strengthening stability and peace at both the regional and global levels, and underlined the need to resolve crises and conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Later, the Hungarian Prime Minister hosted a dinner in honour of the UAE President and the accompanying delegation, which was attended by a number of Hungarian ministers and senior officials.

Earlier in the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed toured the Hungarian Parliament Building, which is renowned for its distinctive architecture and rich historical and cultural significance.

Accompanied during the visit by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, His Highness was briefed by officials on the Parliament Building’s key features and history

