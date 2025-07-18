UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon: Lebanon needs major, sustained international support

NEW YORK, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) – During today’s briefing on the implementation of resolution 1701 (2006), the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, told the United Nations Security Council that the Lebanese authorities are under tremendous and mounting pressure.

“Lebanon, in need of major, sustained international support, runs the risk of being sidelined as regional dynamics shift rapidly around it – a harsh reality that must be acknowledged,'' she said.

Hennis-Plasschaert told the United Nations Security Council that “the current window of opportunity to effect real change in Lebanon will not stay open indefinitely.''

The Special Coordinator acknowledged, however, that Lebanon has an uphill trajectory ahead in the area of reforms. “And there can be no turning back”, she said. “This work must be done. It must be done to restore public trust. To build investor and depositor confidence. To preserve stability. And certainly, it must be done to move the needle on financing for recovery and reconstruction.’’

She commended steps taken by the Lebanese authorities in recent months.

