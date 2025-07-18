Massive wildfire destroys 154 hectares in southern France's Martigues

MARTIGUES, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A massive wildfire broke out late Thursday in Martigues, northwest of Marseille in southern France, destroying approximately 154 hectares of land. A major firefighting operation was launched to contain the blaze.

The Bouches-du-Rhône prefecture reported that some 800 firefighters were deployed to battle the flames, supported by 200 vehicles and nine aircraft.

Local sources described the blaze as the most significant in terms of resources deployed so far this year in the region, noting that 135 hectares had already been completely destroyed.

Despite the scale of the fire, a spokesperson from the local fire department said the situation was “under control”. No injuries or damage to buildings have been reported so far.