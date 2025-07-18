GPSSA launches second phase of 'Wafra' programme in collaboration with NAFIS

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched the second phase of the "Advanced Proactive Financial Planning System" project, called "Wafra".

Developed in partnership with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council through the NAFIS programme, "Wafra" focuses on enhancing financial literacy among NAFIS beneficiaries who are covered by the UAE pension laws, empowering them to build a more secure financial future in the private sector.

This initiative highlights GPSSA's commitment to nurturing national talent and improving the financial and social stability of UAE nationals. It is part of the third cycle of transformative projects for federal government entities for 2024-2025. It also embodies the leadership's commitment to adopting innovative, human-centric government models that enhance the UAE's global competitiveness.

The project directly contributes to the UAE government's ambitious goals of cultivating a more prosperous society over the next decade, aligning seamlessly with the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

The programme equips Emiratis with essential financial knowledge through specialised training programmes and awareness campaigns available via the NAFIS digital platform. The platform ensures that a wide group of Emirati talent, including private and banking sector employees, jobseekers in the local market, and university students, can access its benefits.

The second phase of the "Wafra" programme focuses on core themes that address the needs of NAFIS beneficiaries. It aims to educate participants about GPSSA's laws and the benefits they offer, empowering them to make better retirement choices and plan for their future.

The programme also provides guidance on investment options and effective wealth management strategies post-retirement, highlighting the importance of early financial planning to ensure a stable and secure future.

Through the "Wafra" project, GPSSA aims to raise financial planning awareness by 80 percent. This goal is supported by comprehensive educational programmes in social insurance, investment, and savings, developed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Academy. These tailored programmes are designed to equip UAE nationals with the necessary knowledge and tools to manage their finances effectively and confidently.

GPSSA works in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, leveraging the NAFIS platform and various media channels.

The initial phase of the "Wafra" project, launched in July 2024, focused on raising awareness about financial needs throughout an individual's life.

It covered topics such as understanding financial products and terms, effective money and debt management, navigating financial challenges, and seeking financial advice for investment and fund management.

