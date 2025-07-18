Zayed Higher Organisation, TRENDS launch 'Al-Watheqa' podcast on 'Union Pledge Day'

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, in collaboration with TRENDS Research & Advisory, has launched a special and exceptional episode of its innovative documentary podcast “Al Wathiqa” in celebration of the Union Pledge Day.

This episode sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of the UAE’s founding history — the familial relationships and marital ties among the founding leaders, which served as an emotional and human cornerstone for the Union’s formation.

This episode of “Al Wathiqa” tells a different story of the Union, the story of a single household united by kinship before geography brought them together. It affirms that national unity in the UAE was not merely born of political interests, but was deeply rooted in familial love, intermarriage, and bonds between leaders, connections that endured across generations to shape the UAE as a rare model of unity from the heart before it became a constitutional reality.

This episode also exemplifies the pioneering role of the Zayed Higher Organisation in media empowerment of People of Determination. Through its partnership with TRENDS, the organisation launched “Al Wathiqa” as a podcasting platform that documents the UAE’s history in the voices of People of Determination—presented in a compelling narrative style that resonates with every Emirati heart, particularly among youth, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

Through historical evidence and storytelling, “Al Wathiqa” illustrates how the intermarriages between the rulers of the seven Emirates were more than just family relations; they were part of a solid founding system built on trust and closeness among the founding rulers.

These ties helped cement the concept of “We are one family,” as so powerfully expressed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his iconic phrase: “The house is united”.

At the climax of the episode, this phrase is not presented as a mere slogan, but as a lived reality for every Emirati citizen and resident. The episode explores how the founding leaders transformed these familial ties into bridges of trust, understanding, and solidarity that laid the strong foundations of the nation.

The episode is presented by a team of five trained presenters with determination, who were prepared through specialised workshops organised by the foundation. This reflects the vision of the organisation in turning the concept of empowerment into real action, integrating People of Determination into the national cultural and media landscape.

This episode is part of the broader “Al Wathiqa” series, which includes 25 short episodes narrating key national and cultural milestones in the history of the UAE, from stories of the founding leaders and major heritage landmarks to social practices, the role of women, and scenes of contemporary renaissance.

“Al Wathiqa” does more than recount history; it rekindles its spirit in the hearts of future generations. The project reflects Zayed Higher Organisation’s commitment to the goals of the "Year of Community" by reinforcing national identity, empowering People of Determination as content creators and messengers, and involving them in documenting the nation's history through the lens of the modern era.