Sharjah Airport enhances children’s travel experience with summer programme

SHARJAH, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport has launched its dedicated summer programme for children, running until 14th August, reflecting the airport’s commitment to creating a child-friendly environment within its facilities

The summer programme spans various areas of the airport, including the arrivals, departures, and terminal halls, featuring a diverse range of daily activities.

The initiative embodies Sharjah Airport’s commitment to delivering a holistic travel experience that exceeds passenger expectations.