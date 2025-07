GAZA, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) — Fifty one Palestinian civilians were killed on Friday following an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, a Palestinian teenager succumbed to wounds he sustained earlier this evening after being shot by Israeli forces in the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin, according to local sources.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 58,667 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 139,974 others injured.