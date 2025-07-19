European Commission welcomes adoption of EU mandate to launch negotiations with GCC countries

BRUSSELS, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission and the High Representative welcomed the European Council's decision authorising them to enter into negotiations with each of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - ith the aim of concluding bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreements (SPAs).

The aim of the SPAs is to provide for an ambitious, modern, comprehensive and effective framework for bilateral cooperation tailored to the shared priorities and objectives of the EU and each respective GCC partner.

This is in line with the efforts to enhance our relations with GCC partners set out in the 2022 Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf and the October 2024 EU–GCC Summit in Brussels.

The negotiation frameworks cover a wide range of topics, including foreign and security policy, justice and law enforcement, trade and investment, energy and climate, digital transformation, environment, connectivity, education, research and innovation, culture, and enhanced people-to-people contacts.

The SPAs will mark a turning point in the relations with Gulf partners, being truly strategic partnerships, addressing common challenges and harnessing joint opportunities across the rapidly evolving Middle East region.

Negotiations will start as soon as possible. The order and pace of negotiations will follow the expression of interest from the side of the partners.

‘’There is huge untapped potential in the EU’s relationship with the Gulf region. As of today, we will negotiate bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreements with the six Gulf partners. These should bring many mutual benefits across a wide range of priority areas, from increasing economic diversification to jointly tackling security challenges, and working together on digitalisation and connectivity. We are beginning a new era of enhanced EU-Gulf cooperation,’’ said Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission.

According to Maroš Šefčovič, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, the Strategic Partnership Agreements with the GCC countries will provide a major boost to our trade and investment relations, creating new opportunities for businesses, enhancing market access, and promoting economic growth. We can unlock the full potential of our economic partnership and strengthen our position as a global trading power.

Dubravka Šuica, Commissioner for the Mediterranean, said:''Our partnership with the GCC partners is built on mutual respect and shared objectives. Through the Strategic Partnership Agreements, we aim to take our cooperation to the next level. We are deepening and widening our bilateral relations in a wide array of areas putting always people at the center. These partnerships will also allow for strengthening our cooperation at regional level to build peace and promote stability and prosperity in the broader Middle East.''



