Abdulla Al Hamed explores media, technology cooperation in London

LONDON, 19th July 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, met in London with Tom Hudson, Specialist in Tech Investment and Legal & Government Affairs, and author of “Exponential Emirates: the Exponential Country for the Exponential Age” book.

The meeting focused on exploring avenues for high-impact partnerships and leveraging global best practices in technology investment to develop and future-proof the UAE’s media infrastructure.

Both sides discussed the importance of integrating legal and regulatory frameworks with technological innovation to build an advanced and sustainable media ecosystem.

Al Hamed listened to Hudson’s insights on the use of modern technologies to support the media sector, drawing from his extensive experience advising major companies and initiatives in digital transformation, government regulatory frameworks, and international expansion.

Al Hamed stressed that the sweeping technological shifts underway today require media institutions to lead in adopting artificial intelligence and data analytics.

“Our vision in the UAE is to build a media ecosystem that is agile, innovative, and capable of anticipating audience needs while producing content that reflects our national aspirations and deep-rooted identity,” he said.

During the meeting, Hudson also presented his book ‘’Exponential Emirates: the Exponential Country for the Exponential Age”, which describes the extraordinary growth story of the UAE and how it has almost uniquely harnessed the features of exponential organisations, showcasing achievements from the past 50 years and looking ahead to future milestones.

The discussion also highlighted how companies can seize emerging opportunities in the UAE and how other nations can draw inspiration from its model.