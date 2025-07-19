One dead in mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

WORLD CAPITALS, 19th July 2025 (WAM) -- Russian forces staged a mass drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa early on Saturday, setting ablaze at least one multi-storey apartment building and killing one resident, the city's mayor said.

Reuters quoted Mayor Hennady Trukhanov as saying that figures for the number of injured were being compiled.

Meanwhile, Russian air defences destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three heading for Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said on Friday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the estimated combat losses of Russians are1,040,950 persons since the beginning of the war, including 1,120 Russian troops killed in the past 24 hours alone, the destruction of 163 UAVs and 46 artillery systems.