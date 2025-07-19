Syrian Presidency announces complete, immediate ceasefire in country

DAMASCUS, 19th July 2025 (WAM) -- Amid the critical conditions the country is passing through, and in commitment to prevent the bloodshed of the Syrians, preserve the unity and territorial integrity of Syria, and in response to the national and humanitarian responsibility, the Syrian Arab Republic announced a complete and immediate ceasefire in the country.

In an official statement today, the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic urged all citizens to pave the way for the Syrian State, its institutions and forces, to apply that ceasefire with responsibility, in a way that ensures stabilisation and stops the bloodshed.

The Presidency called on all parties, with no exception, to fully commit to the decision, immediately stop all hostilities in all regions and ensure the safety of civilians, provide the humanitarian aid without any obstacles.

In this context, the statement added that security forces began deployment in a number of areas to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire, maintain public order, and ensure the protection of citizens and their property in a way that enhances calm and stability.

The Presidency of the Republic warned against any violation of the decision, and any breach would be considered as a clear violation of national sovereignty and will be met with the necessary legal measures.